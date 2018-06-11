Philipsburg-Osceola softball advances to the state championship

Philipsburg-Osceola will advance to the PIAA state championship game Thursday after a convincing 15-4 win over Southmoreland Monday at St. Francis University.
After trailing 2-1 after three innings, the Mounties cut loose, tying the game in the fourth, adding two more in the fifth and then scoring 7 runs in the 7th inning. Hannah Thompson and Kam Harris each hit a pair of two-run homers to power P-O.
P-0 will take on Holy Redeemer, which defeated North Schuylkill Monday, 2-0. The game is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 Thursday at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park.
This story will be updated with more details tonight.
