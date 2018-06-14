Here's where and when to find Centre County's newest farmers market

There’s a stretch of open field behind St. Paul’s Lutheran Church that makes for a nice view but offers little in the way of a buffer against the kind of winds that swept the inaugural Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market late Thursday afternoon.
One such gust buckled a tent where a woman in a bonnet was selling kombucha, forcing the people inside to spend a harrowing moment literally propping up the business.
“This is the collaborative spirit,” Heidi Lauckhardt-Rhodes said.
The market and its 16 vendors had been open for approximately an hour at that point and Lauckhardt-Rhodes was pleased at the number of people who ventured into a church parking lot at 3 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon.
Feedback had been positive so far, too. Several of the visitors she encountered inquired about the possibility of one day adding their own tent to the caravan lining the perimeter of the blacktop.
“There’s a bunch of customers here. That’s half the battle,” Tony Musso of Nittany Valley Organics said.
Musso was experiencing some problems with his display of organic sunscreens, handmade soaps and soy candles, which while chemical-free, were not immune to the wind.
It didn’t seem to rattle him. Musso, a pro when it comes to this sort of thing, is a regular presence at the farmers markets held weekly in Boalsburg and on North Atherton Street.
He immediately zeroed in on one of the advantages the Pine Grove Mills installment already had working in its favor.
“I like the idea that there’s easy parking. That’s going to be good for customers,” Musso said.
Kayla Suydam and her Pennsylvania Honey booth had never worked a farmers market before Thursday. The same was true for 10 out of the 16 vendors in attendance.
So far it seemed to be a good fit.
“I love people and I love farmers,” Suydam said.
Pastor Paul Tomkiel remembers hearing rumors about a farmers market when he first came to St. Paul Lutheran three years ago. He thinks that the weekly roundup of vendors will provide a gathering space for the community along with easier access to fruits and vegetables.
Tomkiel was thrilled to see the market finally debut.
“We’re doing this just because this helps the community. It helps make Pine Grove Mills a great village to live in,” Tomkiel said.
The market will be open from 3- 7 p.m. every Thursday until the end of September.
Comments