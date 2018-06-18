Here's where Centre Care will build the facility that will replace Centre Crest

Centre Care has purchased 30 acres east of the Nittany Mall for its new health center on Benner Pike near East College Ave. Plans for the facility were approved by College Township in March and call for a more than 135,000-square-foot skilled nursing facility with 240 beds.
"This land purchase is a big step forward in establishing this new 'home for the county,'" Betsy Boyer, chair of the Centre Care board, said.
The completed facility will replace Centre Crest — located on E. Howard Street in Bellefonte— and offer traditional long-term care as well as neighborhoods for short-term rehabilitation, memory care and patients with complex medical conditions.
Centre Care is planning to open the facility in 2020.
