The KFC proposed for South Atherton Street is a step closer to becoming a reality

Another link in the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain is a step closer to opening at 1780 S. Atherton St.
State College Borough Council approved a motor-vehicle oriented business conditional use permit for the restaurant during Monday night's meeting.
Anne Messner, a planning and zoning officer with the borough, said that they have received final plans for the restaurant that still need to be approved by the Planning Commission and the Design and Historic Review Board in July.
The old bank building presently occupying the lot on South Atherton Street would be demolished, making way for a new, 2,800-square-feet Kentucky Fried Chicken with a drive-thru window.
Comments