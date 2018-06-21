2018 NBA Draft: Penn State's Tony Carr taken by New Orleans

Penn State's Tony Carr was chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday night with the 51st overall pick. Carr is the first Penn State basketball player selected in an NBA Draft since Calvin Booth in 1999.
The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 19.6 points per game and was fifth in the conference with five assists a game while earning first-team All-Big 10 honors.
Carr is the sixth Penn State player chosen in an NBA Draft, though no Nittany Lion has ever been taken in the first round. Jesse Arnelle was chosen 13th overall in 1955, but that was in the second round.
Tim Frazier, who just completed his fourth NBA season, is the only other Penn State player currently in the NBA.
Comments