Graham Spanier's conviction of child endangerment upheld

Graham Spanier's conviction on child endangerment was upheld Tuesday.
A Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed the sentencing of the former Penn State president, according to a report by PennLive.com. Spanier was convicted following a jury trial in March 2017, resulting in a sentence of four to 12 months.
Spanier, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president for business and finance Gary Schultz were charged with child endangerment for mishandling Mike McQueary's 2001 report of potential sexual assault by former Nittany Lions coach Jerry Sandusky. Instead of directing McQueary's report to police or child welfare authorities, Spanier, Curley and Schultz handled it internally.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court's three-judge panel was split two to one, maintaining Spanier's sentencing.
Curley and Schultz previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment and have served their prison sentences.
