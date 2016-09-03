Franklin talks about the win over Kent State

Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. The middle school hosted its annual Great First Day event that school principals said sets the tone for a positive school year.
Rosie's Pierogies is at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair for the first year. The small business was founded three years ago by Ashley Hamilton from inspiration of her grandma who she calls "bubba."
Kindergarten camps have started at schools in Centre County. It's a way to help students with the transition into school. Mary Macalus, a kindergarten teacher at the State College Area School District describes what the week was like for soon-to-be kindergarteners at Ferguson Township Elementary School.