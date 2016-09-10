Rolling along 25 years later, one ride at a time

Pittsburgh versus Penn State is a storied interstate rivalry. But over the years, the game has produced more than contention: It’s also the source of true love.
For John Morris, it’s how he met his wife.
“We met here at a Pitt-Penn State game 20-some years ago,” he said, laughing. “We had mutual friends who were at the game.”
By then, Morris had owned the State College Ford-Lincoln dealership for a few years. Chances were a few of his cars were among the rows of tailgates surrounding Beaver Stadium. At one of them, he and Bobbi hit it off.
Skip ahead a couple of decades and not much has changed. Fords and Lincolns still line the parking lots at home football games — at which Morris, 50, is usually present — and the western Pa. native still talks shop with friends at tailgates. Moreover, the gregarious State College transplant tries to bridge the gap: He’s a season-ticket holder for both Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But the father of three said he continues to learn “something new every day.” He was recently honored by Ford with a 25-year award.
“There’s an old saying, ‘when you quit learning, that’s when you start dying,’ ” he said. “You’ve got to keep rolling with the wave.”
Q: What have you learned about yourself over your career?
A: I’ve learned, maybe the older you get, to be more open-minded and try to look at the big picture. And obviously, you try to work with people as much as you can. Because as different as people can be, we all have a lot of common ground between us.
Q: What’s the most challenging part of your job?
A: I would say trying to adapt to the marketplace and everything that’s changing with technology and the industry all together. I think every business is changing. I have friends in town who are in other businesses, and (while) tailgating on Saturday we discuss other changes. And of course you have a lot of variables in business. You need to find a happy balance for everything.
Q: That seems intrinsic to your position as president and GM. You have to have this wide perspective and see the whole picture, right?
A: You have to look at the big picture. Regardless of the situation you’re in, whether it’s a customer or an employee or something involving the dealership, business is business, so it’s never personal. And you can’t take it personal. There are times when I’ve seen someone I’ve sold cars to and they’re driving something else. It is what it is and you can’t get upset over it. And I look at it that maybe next time I might get that opportunity to sell to them again or we may service somebody’s car who didn’t buy it here, but they get their service work done here. And if we do a good enough job taking care of them, then next time hopefully they buy it from us.
You try to work out some common ground that if everybody walks away happy, then it was a good deal.
Q: How have you seen the automotive industry change in your 25 years here?
A: I think it’s gone through different stages. The computer age and the internet has obviously been one of the crucial stages. That’s been good in a lot of ways for not only the consumer but the dealer. It’s made us educate ourselves in the car business to help us work out a deal with a customer.
Q: How have you harnessed technology in recent years to facilitate your business?
A: We try to upgrade our websites and use more digital advertising than we used to. A lot of it is going digital now, and I think it’s a new learning curve for a lot of us. It’s what consumers look at. For instance, my kids are much more tech-savvy than I am. They have an iPad and a computer, even at grade school.
Q: Describe your typical day.
A: It all depends on what happens throughout the day. I kind of do a little bit of different jobs here myself. It can fluctuate depending on what happens during the day. I have 47 employees, I’m the dealer and the general manager, so there’s a lot of different things going on. And most of it’s good.
Q: Thinking back to 25 years ago when you started here, knowing what you know today, what advice would you give yourself?
A: (laughs) I probably would have built this building sooner, and I probably would have bought more land. But I’m happy where I ended up … And I don’t know, that’s a hard question to answer. I would like that opportunity to go back and know what I know now, but I love the area and there’s a lot of great people in this Centre region. And like I said it’s a great place to raise a family. I teach my kids this every day, you always try to do the right thing, and as long as you try, maybe it didn’t quite get that way, but you always try to do the right thing.
When you can build relationships over the years and cultivate that, it’s rewarding.
