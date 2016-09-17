Giving you the business

The Art Alliance Gallery Downtown in State College recently named Kelsey Rieger as its first manager. Rieger, a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, is a Bellefonte resident and Penn State graduate student in art education with a museum concentration. She brings experience as an intern with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and for the past three years as the coordinator of community engagement at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santa Barbara.
Clinical social worker Rhonda Mateer Ross has been board certified in neurofeedback by the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance. Mateer Ross owns a practice in State College and assists clients in psychotherapy and neurofeedback, which studies show has been effective in some cases in treating several physiological and psychological maladies.
Mount Nittany Health announced the hirings of Virginia Wray and Jenny Knecht. Wray joins Mount Nittany Physician Group Endocrinology and will specialize in obesity medicine and nutrition support. Knecht earned her Master of Science Nursing Education and Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner from Penn State. She also joins Mount Nittany Physician Group Endocrinology.
