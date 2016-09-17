Bradley’s Book Outlet to open in Nittany Mall

Bradley’s Book Outlet, a discount bookstore, is set to open Oct. 1 in the Nittany Mall.
The store is the Pittsburgh’s company 10th location. After a couple of store closings near the end of last year, Bradley’s President Mike Paper said the company was looking at new locations for 2016. The Nittany Mall, with its proximity to Penn State, was a good fit.
“Being near the college was big plus,” he said. “We carry all the best-sellers and those are all usually 20 to 30 percent off the retail price and we try to carry a lot of the popular new releases. The other 80 plus percent of the store is basically going to be publishers’ overstock.”
The about 3,500-square-foot store is located in the space previously occupied by Maurices, which moved to a larger location within the mall.
“We sell to the Barnes and Noble and Amazons of the world,” Paper said. “So we’re able to provide those books even cheaper and compete against the big guys in that way.”
Burger King planned for State College
Burger King is planning to put a third restaurant in the State College area.
The company also has locations on University Drive and on Penn State’s campus. The proposed 2,800-square-foot restaurant will be located at 2501 E. College Ave. and will feature two drive-thru lanes. No official opening date has been announced.
The restaurant will seat 60 and have 32 parking spaces.
Plans were submitted Aug. 16 to College Township. Engineering and Planning Secretary Linda Magro said Burger King representatives will present at Tuesday’s township Planning Commission meeting.
Halloween City to open in downtown State College
Halloween City, a seasonal costume and decoration store, plans to open a location at 134 S. Allen St. in State College.
No official opening date has been set, but the store will be open in time for Halloween, according to a manager who declined to be identified.
The site was formerly the home of an Abercrombie and Fitch store, which closed at the end of last year.
Parent company Part City Holdco Inc.’s retail operations include more than 900 Party City and Halloween City locations across North America.
Halloween City did not respond to interview requests.
Entrepreneurial Women’s Expo set for Oct. 5
The eighth annual Entrepreneurial Women’s Expo is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Celebration Hall at 2280 Commercial Boulevard in State College. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a cocktail social from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“My favorite thing is watching relationships develop,” said founder Jessica Dolan, who has overseen the expo for eight years. “I’m looking forward to connecting with others, and for them to have a good time but also walk away with some concrete knowledge.”
The event had more than 150 participants last year. Dolan said this year will feature speakers from across the country.
“I’m excited to be expanding the network that far,” she said.
The registration deadline is Thursday. Those interested can register via the EWE website.
Food with flair
Few things evoke nostalgia better than food and art, a conceit illustrated by the Impressionists, the Romantics and Renaissance thinkers alike.
And while they’re not the next Proust and Monet, two local organizations have retrofitted the idea with a modern touch.
Inside The Field Burger and Tap restaurant at Toftrees Golf Resort, paintings from area artists grace the walls. They’re reflective of the milieu. Agrarian scenes echo the fit and feel of the dining experience.
“We are a farm-to-table restaurant,” general manager Stefan J. Cherinka said in a release, “and so having the work of farmland artists was a natural fit for us. It makes our space unique.”
The restaurant also doubles as the gallery for the Farmland Artists of Central Pennsylvania, which formed in 2005. A collective effort by the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania and the Centre County Farmland Trust, the group brings awareness to farmland preservation efforts through art.
The mediums are as diverse as the meals. The artists work with oils, pastels, acrylic, watercolor, photography and more.
The ingredients, meanwhile, sizzle with local flair.
“The Field embraces its farm-to-table approach,” Cherinka said in a statement, “by using the freshest ingredients available including local breads, a variety of regional Amish cheeses, and a private blend of sirloin, chuck, brisket, and short rib to create our hand-formed burgers.”
If the art catches your eye, feel free to buy. With each sale, a percentage goes to the Centre County Farmland Trust and the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania. Brochures containing information about each artist are available from the staff.
Setting the record straight
In last week’s column, Slainte Catering and Hungry Run Winery in Spring Mills was called a “restaurant and wine bar,” which is incorrect. Neither business is licensed as a restaurant or wine bar. The business is a banquet, event and social hall, and is licensed for retail wine sales.
