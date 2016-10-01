Giving you the business

The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants honored Elizabeth Leah and Kevin McGarry with Young Leaders Awards, the organization recently announced. Both are State College residents.
Leah, a staff accountant with Pennsylvania Certified Organic in Spring Mills, is active in the PICPA’s Agribusiness Committee. McGarry, a partner with Urish Popeck and Co. LLC in State College, takes part in the PICPA’s State Taxation Committee.
The Young Leaders Award recognizes PICPA members younger than 40 who demonstrate leadership and commitment to the community.
“With all of their hard work and dedication to the PICPA and accounting profession at a young age, I am confident that the future of this year’s group of Young Leaders will be even brighter,” PICPA President Lisa Myers said in a release.
Farmers Insurance agent Larry Dennis was recently named a Topper Club Agent by the company. He earned the honor for his work with customers and achievement in the field.
Dennis, a State College resident, attended the insurer’s Topper Club event in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 7.
“On behalf of the thousands of Farmers agents, district managers and employees, we are proud to bestow the honor of Topper Club Agent to Larry,” Roy Smith, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance, said in a release. “Those who qualify as Topper Club Agents are among the best in the country and we sincerely appreciate all that Larry does for our customers and our organization.”
Dr. Christopher Jones, a State College native, joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Cardiology, the health system recently announced.
Jones earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He brings experience working in internal medicine, general and interventional cardiology with stops at Duke University Medical Center and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Comments