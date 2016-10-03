For Philipsburg woman, age is just a number

Sara Radomsky is the epitome of someone who lives by the motto, “age is just a number.”
Known as “Sally” to most of her friends, the 84-year-old is also known by many people in the Moshannon Valley as one of the most active people in the area.
Philipsburg is where she’s lived for most of her life, and also where she does most of her activities, Radomsky said.
And encouraging others to be active is something she urges — not just to older folks, but to everyone.
Q: Take me through your daily routine.
A: I start early in the morning. I go to the Y (Moshannon Valley branch of the YMCA), and walk my dog a mile to a mile and a half every day. I have a Scottie named Duff, and people know me as the lady who walks the black dog. I’ve also been a member of the Y for so long, I don’t remember how long. That’s where I do a lot. I go to cardio and weights three times a week, and Zumba two times a week, and I also do yoga, but go somewhere else.
I’m also very active in other Y groups like the backpack program (which provides food and snacks to local students in need), and ran in the Y’s 5K once, and do the Polar (Bear) Plunge. I’m very active at the Y and in the community, and just like being on the go.
Q: You mentioned you’re a part of other groups, explain those.
A: I belong to bridge club, and DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and two social groups. I go out with friends for lunch and dinner, and one of the groups I’m with meets once a month and we participate in all kinds of activities. I also like to play cards, watch my soaps and read, and belong to two prayer shawls. I belonged to the Methodist church here for 71 years, and then I decided I wanted to be Episcopalian. There’s not much in Philipsburg — there’s not much of a downtown, so I like to go into State College and do some shopping.
Q: What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done?
A: There’s been a lot. I actually went skydiving. I heard there was a local woman who did it when she was 79, and (I) said to myself, ‘If she can do it, then, at 80, I can do it, too.’ There’s a place that offers skydiving somewhere between State College and Lewistown, so I went with my family, but it was just me who did it. It was something I just made up my mind to do and went with it. I’m not sure I’d do it again, but it was a good experience.
Q: Was it scary ?
A: No, it wasn’t scary. You just have to put those nerves aside when you decide to do something and just go for it.
Q: You said there’s been a lot of crazy things you’ve done. What else?
A: Well, I’ve been whitewater rafting and parasailing.
Q: What’s next on your list?
A: I hope to go zip lining with a group of people from the Y.
Q: So, do you feel 84?
A: That’s a tough questions to answer, because, how are you supposed to feel at 84? I’m healthy and very active, and I guess maybe not, but that’s the way I feel. Maybe it’s different for everyone.
Q: Why stay so active?
A: Because you have to. I live alone. My husband died 10 years ago. I have a daughter and grandson close by, but the rest of my family is in Virginia and Florida, so I don’t have many people around so doing things like this is part of being social for me, and part of keeping going.
Q: Do you have a message for others about the importance of being active?
A: I can just say it’s important, but can sometimes be hard to find the motivation. The most important thing is to find a group you’re most interested in, and join it. There are other people who will help you, and it’s a reason to get out. But you also have to do some outside activity. It helps you feel good.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
