Sauly Boy’s opens in State College

Hankering for a burger? A new option in downtown State College may whet your appetite.
Sauly Boy’s, located at 124 S. Allen St., opened its doors on Monday, and customers got their first taste of its gourmet burgers, fries and hot dogs.
There’s gelato, too. A glass enclosure houses a mix of bright colors and creative flavors. On occasion, the eatery will serve “chef selections,” or rarer flavors such as lemon basil, gingersnap and, in honor of the season, pumpkin.
The eatery, previously a Philly Pretzel Factory, is operated by the owners of other downtown staples Irving’s and Fiddlehead.
Sauly Boy’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PennTap receives grants
The Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded grants to the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program, PennTAP recently announced.
The grants will be used to assist manufacturers in meeting efficiency goals. The EPA’s $180,000 grant will aid food industry manufacturers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and hazardous waste, and conserving natural resources. The state DEP $475,000 grant will be put toward energy efficiency assessments and technical assistance.
“PennTAP provides customized recommendations based on an individual company’s needs,” PennTap Director Tanna Pugh said in a statement. “Therefore giving third party, unbiased assessments to support our clients.”
According to a release, portions of both grants will help provide training for Penn State College of Engineering students.
Builders Association of Central PA to host event
A fence usually doesn’t bring people together. But it will on Saturday.
The Builders Association of Central PA is hosting the inaugural #builderworks, an event that brings together businesses to work on a community project. From 9 .m. to noon, group of volunteers will build a fence at Millbrook Marsh.
The committee heading the project includes representatives from 10 organizations, including State College Design and Construction, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Glenn O. Hawbaker and Seven Mountains Media, among others.
Volunteers can register on the association’s website.
