Firefighter rescues cat from tree

A Gulfport, Mississippi firefighter rescues a cat from a tree after neighbors were unable to coax her down.
John Fitzhugh The Sun Herald

Art in Penns Valley

Karl Leitzel, owner of the Green Drake Gallery in Milheim, was asked to visit an art class this week at Penns Valley Area High School. He helped show students how to draw using acrylic paint. Art teacher Kim Corl said introducing students to artists in the community helps show them they don't have to go to a big city like New York to find talent.

Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.

Benner Elementary

Students at Benner Elementary School participated in the Centre County United Way's Day of Caring campaign. During a weeklong coin drive, students raised money for the DC8 Fund in memory of a former student who died from cancer. Principal Kris Vancas addresses the student body during an assembly Friday and unveils the total.

