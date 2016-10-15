Centre Hall’s Whistle Stop closes

After chugging along for more than two decades, the Whistle Stop closed its doors near the end of September.
Opened in 1991, the Whistle Stop was originally a train station built near the end of the 19th century. Ed and Marcia Gemperle took over the popular Centre Hall restaurant in 2005, bringing decades of experience in the restaurant industry. The couple split duties running the kitchen and the front of the house.
Marcia Gemperle said another restaurant is looking at the space. The potential tenant will feature a different concept of the Whistle Stop’s traditional, homestyle fare.
Located at 104 E. Wilson St., the eatery became a hub for the community, Marcia Gemperle said, and allowed the couple to get to know their customers and employees at a personal level.
“The people I’ve gotten to know over the years, I miss them already,” she said. “That’s what I’m going to miss the most, I’m sure.”
Gunn-Mowery to celebrate new location
Gunn-Mowery in State College moved to 718 Bellaire Ave. in August. The insurance and risk management company was previously at 1500 S. Atherton St.
The company will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.
“Our new office in State College represents our commitment to serving the people of this wonderful community,” Marketing Coordinator Jamie Mowery Lewis said in a statement.
Gunn-Mowery expects to add employees with the move, Mowery Lewis added. The new location offers additional parking and more useable space.
Gunn-Mowery also has offices in Lemoyne, Lancaster and Dillsburg. The company has appeared on the Best Places to Work in PA survey for the past nine years.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments