Meet the newest keeper of the pink flame

There’s something to be said for beginner’s luck.
Erin Tench is the new executive director of the Pennsylvania Pink Zone. Her first major event in the battle against breast cancer, the Oct. 16 Little Black Dress Goes Pink, was a success, paving the way for the organization’s annual Penn State Lady Lion basketball game on Feb. 26.
The following should help you get to know Tench just a little bit better.
Q: What were you doing before you became the executive director of the Pennsylvania Pink Zone?
A: I was working in the office of donor relations in the division of development and alumni relations at Penn State.
Q: What was your awareness of the Pennsylvania Zone before you became the executive director?
A: I had heard of it but had not been involved in the organization as I didn’t know that there were opportunities to get involved.
Q: Have you or anyone in your life been touched by breast cancer?
A: My grandmother lost her battle with breast cancer when I was in high school. My mother-in-law was diagnosed when I had just started dating my husband and is now a 17-year survivor. Most recently, my best friend since childhood was diagnosed two years ago and is a two-year survivor.
Q: What was the best advice you received walking into this job?
A: Support and encouragement from our board of directors and our dedicated volunteers. It is a great community of passionate people.
Q: What are some of the goals you’ve set for yourself and the organization?
A: Expense management, evaluating operating procedures, new website, greater social media presence and to set up the organization for growth.
Q: Were you pleased with the response to Little Black Dress Goes Pink?
A: Yes, we had a great turnout and wonderful celebration of survivorship.
Q: Events like that are a big undertaking. What keeps you motivated?
A: The people who are volunteering their time and energy, the survivors who attend and participate in the event and the money being raised for the cause.
Q: How would you like to see the Pink Zone evolve forward into the future?
A: Raise more money to help find a cure.
