Centre Region Senior Center to relocate

The Centre Region Senior Center is getting a new name and a new space.
Now the Centre Region Active Adult Center, the recreation hub for seniors will move to a larger space within the Nittany Mall and hold a soft opening on Oct. 31. The new location is next to Sears in the mall.
The center moved from downtown to the mall in September 2015.
Since it opened, the number of residents served has increased by 152 percent and the number of meals served has increased by 128 percent, according to the center. From July 2015 to June 2016, the center hosted more than 30,000 visits for its programs.
Illadelph Smoke Shop opens
Illadelph by All in One Smoke Shop opened on Oct. 15 in State College.
Besides glass pipes, the 114 Hiester St. store carries e-cigarettes, e-juice and vapes. Manager Chris Green said the chain, which has locations across the East Coast and Midwest, is finding traction in urban or urbanizing areas. College towns are also productive markets for the company, which draws most of its customers from the 18-25 demographic, Green said.
“We tell people we’re more than just a glass shop,” he said.
Illadelph’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
PacSun location to close
Pacific Sunwear of California Inc., or PacSun, is closing its Nittany Mall location by the end of January, an employee said. PacSun district management declined comment and would not confirm the January closing date.
A sign outside the Nittany Mall location reports the store is closing.
PacSun hit a crest about a decade ago when surf brands Hurley, Roxy and Billabong left high schools awash in pique polos and skater chic. But the wave crashed in April when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing failed expansion plans and pools of debt. According to court papers, the California-based retailer owed creditors about $305 million, Bloomberg reported. In September, the company secured court approval to exit bankruptcy after cutting debt and reorganizing.
Fast-fashion has proven to be a formidable foe for other retailers, analysts say, with its au courant looks priced for a student’s budget. Examples include H&M and Urban Outfitters, which both have locations in downtown State College.
But tastes are like the tides. With a shift in strategy and a little luck, PacSun and other retailers may be able to turn them in their favor.
