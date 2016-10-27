Giving you the business

The Pennsylvania Medical Society recently elected Dr. Danae Powers to the position of vice president. Powers, an anesthesiologist from State College, will serve in the role for one year before taking over as president in October 2018.
Powers has served on the organization’s board of trustees since 2010.
American Airlines honored pilot Gary Alpert, of Boalsburg, for 36 years with the company. Alpert was among 200 employees feted for at least 45 years of service and 35 or more years for pilots due to the mandatory retirement age.
Rolling Ridge Dental Care recently welcomed Kyle Dumpert to its practice. Dumpert, a member of several dental associations, received his dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Nini Thomas has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Endocrinology, the health system recently announced. Thomas was previously a hospitalist with Mount Nittany Medical Center for seven years.
Comments