Bellefonte incubator hatches site

Despite having less than a sixth of the population of neighboring State College and less than half the number of companies, Bellefonte boasts a higher ratio of businesses. In the county seat, there are about 12 businesses for every 100 people, according to the Census Bureau. In State College, there are about five per every 100 people.
Bellefonte may add up to 15 more businesses with the completion of its incubator. Called SpringBoard, the 1,400-square-foot space will feature a conference room, kitchenette and two smaller areas for private phone conversations.
Bellefonte Keystone Community Coordinator Vana Dainty said the 120 S. Water St. site will also host monthly networking meetings and seminars.
While no opening date has been set, Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said the parties involved are targeting early 2017. Dainty added that eight of the spaces will be secured.
“Bellefonte is going to be complicated because there are a lot of stakeholders involved,” Higgins said. “And we’re going to take it from relatively small to relatively large.”
Higgins added that the county, which allocated funding for the project, is hoping to hand oversight to Bellefonte and Bald Eagle area planning groups by 2019 or 2020.
“Without the help of the county commissioners and (property owner) Chris Summers, the project may not have moved forward,” Dainty said.
U-Haul adds Centre Hall dealer
U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania has added another dealer to its fleet.
The company recently announced it signed 322 Self Storage in Centre Hall as a neighborhood dealer. Located at 107 Yearicks Blvd., 322 Self Storage will feature U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
According to a release, each U-Haul truck helps keep 19 personal large-capacity vehicles off the road.
U-Haul has more than 21,000 locations across the United States and Canada.
YMCA of Centre County receives Wal-Mart grant
Put the Village People on repeat: There’s a reason to cheer if you’re heading to the YMCA.
The Wal-Mart Foundation provided more than $1.25 million in grants to about 20 Pennsylvania nonprofits, the company recently announced. According to a release, the YMCA of Centre County received $25,000 to support various programs.
“We share Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart Foundation’s commitment to fighting hunger and were thrilled to be selected to receive this recent grant funding,” YMCA Moshannon Valley Branch Director Mel Curtis said in a release. “Thanks to our work with Wal-Mart, we’ve been able to implement new programs that provide meals for students and increase families’ access to healthy food, like fruits and vegetables. This grant is making a big difference for students and their families in our communities.”
The grants are part of a larger wave of funding across the country. Nationwide, the total assistance accounts for more than $33 million and is estimated to provide more than 57 million meals to about 1.5 million people, according to a release.
