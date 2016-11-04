Giving you the business

Colleen Ritter has been named the executive director of the State College Community Land Trust, the organization recently announced. The move will be effective Jan. 1.
Ritter currently serves as the program coordinator for the nonprofit, which assists individuals and families find affordable housing in the State College community. According to a release, Ritter has worked in several aspects of the Trust’s program, including purchase and renovation, property rehabilitation, resales and stewardship of homes. She has also served on the State College Redevelopment Authority.
Ritter succeeds Ron Quinn, who is retiring. She has been with the organization since 2000.
Tracy Sepich was recently named as one of the top 250 optometrists by Primary Care Optometry News.
Known as the PCON 250, the list honors optometrists who innovate in their field.
Sepich, a Penn State graduate, is the founder of Restore Eye Care in State College. According to a release, she works with children who have vision-related problems, post-concussion vision therapy and vision rehabilitation for partially sighted individuals.
Sepich was also awarded the 2014 Optometrist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.
The Real Estate Negotiation Institute awarded Marc McMaster, of RE/MAX Centre Realty, the Certified Negotiation Expert designation, the organization recently announced.
Real estate agents must complete training to acquire the designation.
McMaster began his real estate career in 2004 while still a student at Penn State. He has served in several local groups, including the Ferguson Township Planning Commission and the State College Area School District Citizens Advisory Committee for Facilities.
