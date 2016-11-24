Dolce Vita Desserts plans expansion to State College

Colorful confections are coming to Commercial Boulevard.
Dolce Vita Desserts plans to move to a larger location in State College in early 2017, reflecting a trend of growth for the bonbon-sized baker.
Mary Hilliard opened the confection company, located at 812 Pike St. in Lemont, in 2011. From custom cakes of Beaver Stadium to a slate of whimsical cupcakes, her creations have made enough mouths water to warrant a larger space.
Hilliard declined comment.
All of Dolce Vita’s desserts are made in-house. Besides cakes and cupcakes, the confectioner bakes cannolis, brownies, cookies and more.
Clinefelter’s Flooring closing
Clinefelter’s Flooring, a State College staple since 1945, will close permanently on Dec. 31, the company recently announced.
Owner Jerry Maida bought the business from Jere and Tina Clinefelter in 1990, moving it to its current location in 2002. He placed Clinefelter’s on the market in July, hoping for a buyer. But no sale has been made, management said.
“It’s a good business; I hate to close it,” Maida said in July. “But I’m ready to retire.”
The business will not accept any new orders after Nov. 30, and any ordered material must be picked up prior to Dec. 16, according to a statement.
“For over 70 years, through ups and downs of the economy, and all of the changes that have taken place in our Happy Valley, our community has supported our small business, and we are forever grateful,” the company said in the statement. “Truly, it has been a blessing. Thank you.”
The statement also included the following for customers:
“Any installations currently scheduled will take place as planned and be completed as promised by the end of the year. All materials, as always, are warranted through the manufacturer. Any recent customers that request copies of their product warranty may send requests to clinefeltersflooring@yahoo.com and that information will be provided.”
F45 Training opens
After the tryptophan wears off, there may be a more expedient route to return your metabolism back to its pre-holiday levels.
F45 Training, a fitness franchise specializing in high-intensity intervals, recently opened in State College at 232 E. College Ave. Its workouts take about 45 minutes each, hence the name, and blast calories with more verve, experts say. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, high-intensity interval training has been shown to improve blood pressure, cardiovascular health and cholesterol levels.
The franchise, which is owned and operated by Penn State grad J.R. Duffy, plans to hold a grand opening on Dec. 3.
Duffy said F45 features more than 1,500 workouts. None are repeated, he added.
“We continue to innovate so clients and members aren’t getting bored,” he said in October. “There’s something new coming at them every day.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
