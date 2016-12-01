Local singer-songwriter brings holiday cheer to Hallmark

Christmas came early for singer-songwriter Eva George.
In November, her song, “A Party for Two” was featured in the Hallmark Channel original movie “A December Bride,” which will air again at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.
George has released two albums, “Up From Here” and “An Afternoon with Ella,” both of which are available on iTunes.
Keep reading for more insights into her writing process, favorite Christmas movie and plans for the future.
Q: Do you have a favorite Hallmark Channel movie (aside from “A December Bride”)?
A: “The Christmas Shoes” with Rob Lowe is a wonderful Hallmark movie that is just a classic representation of the Christmas Spirit.
Q: Did you do anything special when “A December Bride” aired in November?
A: My husband, daughter and I sat with cocoa and popcorn and watched the movie together. It was like Christmas Eve .... we really enjoyed ourselves.
Q: What was your inspiration for the song “A Party for Two”?
A: I love to write vocal jazz songs that have romantic themes and I was working on an album to celebrate my parent’s 50th anniversary. I wanted a classic feel to the song, but a modern take on what everyday life looks like for busy working couples. I started with the title, and tried to imagine a story around daily life. My producer and I had different visions for the song, and you can hear both styles on the album, “An Afternoon With Ella.”
Q: Were you happy with how it was used in the movie?
A: Well, I can definitely hear a big band arrangement to it, so a dance scene was perfect.
Q: What has been the most surreal aspect of all of this?
A: It isn’t surreal to me — it is work that I love. I know many songwriters who work very hard and submit their music for TV and film use. It is about being diligent and working on your craft. This is a wonderful moment along the way.
Q: How do you know when an idea has what it takes to become a song?
A: The saying goes that you have to write 100 songs before you can feel comfortable that you have something that really works. I think after the first 50 you start to see a pattern of what is solid with rhyme and rhythm, in addition to a relevant story. If you can see it in a story line, it likely has legs to travel with. Of course, sometimes it is a poem that paints a picture, too, something you can see or feel in a moment.
Q: Is there an aspect of the writing process that you consider to be the most difficult?
A: I think that my producer said it best, “The best quality a writer can have is that they continue to show up.” Just keeping at the craft and doing what you love is half the battle. If I had to pick something that was difficult, I would say that it is making time for it in a busy life with a family. Sometimes it is easier to take a writing trip or find a place that I feel inspired.
Q: What’s your favorite Christmas movie?
A: “It’s a Wonderful Life”... what a beautiful story and classic film. We watch it every year as a family.
Q: What are you working on now?
A: I am always writing something down, many times at 2 a.m., much to my husband’s dismay. I have a collection of songs that I will turn into my third album before too long, as well as working on getting out to perform again. I am furthering my music studies at Penn State, in order to share my love of this craft with others. We are also passionate about making sure people know about the peppermint test, to check for any leaks in your plumbing system ... You can read about our journey on my blog for more information: http://3minutesplus.blogspot.com.
