Buffalo Wild Wings plans put on hold

Plans remain on hold for Buffalo Wild Wings in State College.
About a year after plans were first submitted to Ferguson Township, the popular sports bar chain continues to work through traffic improvements and engineering decisions. A projected start date for construction remains unavailable.
Ray Stolinas, the township’s director of planning and zoning, said the plans are still in a holding pattern due to pending traffic updates, including a required traffic study showing adherence to township ordinances.
The proposed 5,440-square-foot restaurant off Blue Course Drive and North Atherton Street would include 241 seats, including 54 outdoor. The plans include a right-in, right-out turn for those going southbound on North Atherton Street.
Bohler Engineering, the design firm representing Buffalo Wild Wings on the project, recently sent a letter to the township requesting a file time extension, Stolinas added. In the letter, the firm stated it intends to address the outstanding engineering comments.
“I think most of this information can be addressed through their transportation impact study,” Stolinas said. “I think these other items can be addressed through comments to be made on the land development plan or identified on the latest or updated plans that are submitted.”
Neither Buffalo Wild Wings nor Bohler Engineering responded to interview requests.
GoPuff launches in State College
It seems like magic. Tap a piece of glass and almost anything can be sent to you.
Not so long ago, tapping a piece of glass late at night was the stuff of fiction.
But with GoPuff, an online delivery service, the magic is real. About three years ago it joined the growing contingent of on-demand delivery platforms that bring snacks, some groceries and household items to your door.
On Wednesday, GoPuff launched in State College, its first move outside of a major U.S. city. The service, which can be accessed via an app, is available from noon to 5 a.m. daily, according to a release.
“Everyone has a friend who goes to Penn State,” said Yakir Gola, 23, one the company’s co-founders. “It’s our first time opening up in a true college town.”
GoPuff, which says it delivers more than 3,000 items — including ice cream, phone chargers and school supplies — in 30 minutes or less, owns warehouses across its 13 markets. According to the company’s website, the service is akin to a “mini-mart right in your pocket.” A company release stated GoPuff has a flat $1.95 delivery charge, which is waived for orders more than $49, with zero surcharges.
Gola and co-founder Rafael Ilishayev founded GoPuff while the two were business students at Drexel University. The pair lived with four other roommates, Gola said, and like many college students often had to leave their place to get this or that.
But there was catch.
“I was the only with a car,” Gola said. “Everyone kept asking me for favors: ‘Can you take me here? Can you drive me to 7-Eleven? Can you pick up some snacks and pizza late at night?’
“I was nice for a little while, but then one day we sat and thought there has to be a better way, I can’t keep doing this.”
But bootstrapping in the beginning meant Gola’s delivery days weren’t over just yet.
For 5 months, Gola remembers, he and Ilishayev were doing the deliveries daily and into the night. With orders coming in, class, on occasion, was skipped. And being millennials themselves, they knew their species tended to lean nocturnal.
“We were having this problem and all of our friends were having this problem,” Gola said. “So we sought out to create the fastest delivery service that will essentially deliver anything from a convenience store to your house.”
Citizens Bank moving
Citizens Bank plans to move its 122 W. College Ave. branch a few blocks down to 214 E. College Ave. in January, an employee said. Another employee at the North Atherton branch confirmed the move.
The branch takes the place of The Shoe Box, which closed earlier this year.
Bank management did not respond to interview requests.
As of Sept. 30, Citizens Financial Group reported it had 1,200 branches and total assets of $147 billion.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments