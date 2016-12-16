Holiday display shines bright in State College

Chances are that to those living anywhere close to the house at 1702 James Ave. in State College, a reminder that Christmas is just around the corner could be considered a tad redundant.
It’s the small details that you can’t help but notice — the Grinch cutout in the front yard, the 15-foot inflatable gingerbread house sitting off to the side or the sheer spectacle of 25,000 glowing LED lights twinkling throughout the property.
“At the end of every year, I just go out and buy all of Lowes’ lights and all of Home Depot’s lights,” Masters said.
Christmas just means happiness. It puts people in that kind of a mood. Gary Masters
Needless to say that owner Gary Masters likes his holidays big and in your face.
“Christmas just means happiness. It puts people in that kind of a mood,” Masters said
For the past three years, his own property, a prime piece of real estate located at the corner of the street, has been a monument to all things holly and jolly — and a couple of Peanuts characters.
Masters begins prepping in October, collecting his ever-growing inventory of decorations from the basement, garage and spare bedroom upstairs and arranging them with care around the house.
By Thanksgiving his tableau was ready for public consumption.
If you look carefully at one of the upstairs windows, you’ll be able to spot Santa and his elves — a new feature Masters accomplished this year by the grace of a projector and a white sheet.
It would be good to inspire more people to do it. Gary Masters
Soon, he and his family will begin handing out special glasses so that visitors will see reindeer or candy canes every time they look at the lights.
Glasses or no glasses, the display seems to have been a hit so far.
“My neighbors say there’s always a lot of people stopping by,” Masters said.
He’s hoping that his example can help encourage others to nurture their own holiday spirit, even if that doesn’t necessarily incorporate cardboard cutouts of Spider-Man and Captain America.
“It would be good to inspire more people to do it,” Masters said.
