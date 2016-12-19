Dog Valley Daycare offers pups a home away from home

This pup has several new pals in Pleasant Gap.
Theo, a Labradoodle, goes to day care each morning at the ripe, old age of 18 months. He tags along to work with Mom, known as Nancy Sommer, to those strange, bipedal, hairless creatures, and stretches his paws on the 1-acre plot outside.
“Theo comes with me a lot to the day care,” Sommer said. “He has made a lot of new friends here.”
Mom’s new business, Dog Valley Daycare, recently opened at 485 E. College Ave. The about 2,500-square-foot facility offers on-site grooming and training through K9 Care N’ Hair besides indoor and outdoor space for pooches to play, rest and pass time while their parents are away.
“We are here for people who want their dog to have a nice experience while they’re at work,” Sommer said. “It’s a chance for them to play with other dogs and learn how to socialize.”
So far, about 12 dogs have been signed up. Sommer said the facility can handle up to 40.
She added there is an initial evaluation before enrollment.
Chelsy Hudson, the facility’s field manager and the owner of K9 Care N’ Hair, said she’ll be offering puppy classes in the new year. The certified dog trainer added that the facility offers one-on-one lessons by appointment, and can be tailored to agility training, therapy dog training and the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test.
Dog Valley Daycare’s hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sommer said she is thinking about expanding to Saturdays for next fall. She credited Hudson, operations manager Shelby Potter and her staff for helping get the business ready to open.
Funeral home adds second location
A Snow Shoe funeral home will add a second location with the new year.
Heintzelman Funeral Home in Centre Hall will become Daughenbaugh Funeral Home on Jan. 1, owner John Daughenbaugh said. Located at 226 S. Pennsylvania Ave., the home is Daughenbaugh’s second location.
Daughenbaugh opened his first location at 106 W. Sycamore St. in Snow Shoe in 2007.
The lifelong Centre County resident said Centre Hall was a natural fit when he was looking to expand.
“Centre Hall seemed like my kind of town,” he said. “It’s a very laid-back, relaxing town.”
Daughenbaugh said his staff will honor all existing pre-arrangements made with the Centre Hall location or any other funeral home location.
“I like to serve people,” he said. “I feel very blessed that I’m able to give expertise at their worst time, and be able to help them through that time.”
Mark Heintzelman purchased the business in 1981. Daughenbaugh credited Heintzelman and his staff for assisting in the transition process.
Accounting firm moves locations
The State College office of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, an accounting and advisory firm, has moved locations to 1423 N. Atherton St., the company recently announced. The firm moved from 221 Regent Court.
The new location is on the second floor of the M&T Bank building. According to a release, more than 40 employees will work out of the office.
Baker Tilly’s State College offices opened in 1981.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
