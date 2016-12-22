Area Christmas services

The following is a partial list of holiday services and dinners around the region:
Dec. 23
Candlelight service, 7 p.m., Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College. www.cccsc.org.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve candlelight services, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., Calvary Church Harvest Fields, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg. www.calvarysc.org.
Christmas Eve candlelight worship, 4 p.m., Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte. www.bellefontefaith.com.
Christmas Eve service, 4, 7, 9 and 11 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 250 E. College Ave., State College. stpaulsc.org.
Children’s worship service, 4:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. 238-2478, www.glcpa.org.
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m., State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Drive Extension, State College. 238-3800, www.scassembly.org.
Christmas Eve services, 5 p.m. casual service for children and families; 9:30 p.m. traditional candlelight service with music, Warriors Mark United Methodist Church, 1840 Center Line Road, Warriors Mark. 632-6906.
Christmas Eve services, 5, 7 and 11 p.m., Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, Lemont. www.mtnittanyumc.org.
Calvary Penns Valley’s Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m., Millheim Fire Hall, 103-105 N. St., Millheim. www.calvarysc.org.
Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church, 206 S. Burrowes St., State College.
Calvary Tyrone’s Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m., 1062 Pennsylvania Ave., Tyrone. www.calvarysc.org.
Candlelight Christmas Eve communion service, 7-9 p.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 160 N. Main St., Pleasant Gap. 359-2522.
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m., Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College. www.cccsc.org.
Christmas Eve Family Eucharist, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College. standrewsc.org.
Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 300 E. College Ave, State College. www.faithucc.info.
Christmas Eve worship, 7 p.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 160 N. Main St., Pleasant Gap. 359-2522.
Christmas Eve worship service, 7, 9 and 11 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. 238-2478, www.glcpa.org.
Lessons and carols service, 7 p.m., Resurrection Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 2280 Commercial Blvd., State College. resurrectionopc.org.
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:15 p.m., Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College. www.pfvumc.org.
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:30 p.m, Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsylvania Furnace.
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:30 p.m., Grays United Methodist Church, 5687 Buffalo Run Road, Port Matilda. www.graysumc.org.
Christmas Eve service, 7:45 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 277 W. Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills. stpaulpgm.org.
Holy Eucharist Rite I, 10 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College. standrewsc.org.
Christmas
Worship service, 9 a.m., Grays United Methodist Church, 5687 Buffalo Run Road, Port Matilda. www.graysumc.org.
Worship service, 10 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. 238-2478, www.glcpa.org.
Christmas gathering, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsylvania Furnace.
Christmas Lord’s Day services, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Resurrection Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 2280 Commercial Blvd., State College. resurrectionopc.org.
Christmas service, 11 a.m., Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church, 206 S. Burrowes St., State College.
Christmas Day service, 11 a.m., Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, Lemont. www.mtnittanyumc.org.
Free community Christmas dinner, 3-6 p.m., State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Ave., State College. 238-2422.
Bellefonte community Christmas dinner, 4-6 p.m., Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte. www.bellefontefaith.com.
Comments