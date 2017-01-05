This week in history: Fraser Centre construction plans announced

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives.
50 years ago
At a special meeting, the Centre County Hospital Board of Trustees approved salary increases for nurses. The minimum starting salary for a registered nurse was increased to $2.30 an hour. A 20-cent per hour increase was approved for all practical nurses, making the new minimum salary $1.72 an hour.
The board also passed service rate increases “designed to implement the new salary scale,” according to a Jan. 10, 1967, CDT article. That made a private room and nursing service $30 and $35 for the first half-hour in the operating room, $20 for the second half-hour and $10 for every half-hour after that.
25 years ago
By the midpoint of the 76th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Centre County exhibitors had already claimed two of the six supreme champions banners handed out that year in the livestock tournament.
Amy Clair, a 17-year-old student at State College Area High School, showed the supreme champion sheep on behalf of her family’s Lyn-Lee Farms, while Abe and Mary Allebach, of Spring Mills, put the show’s supreme champion horse on display.
10 years ago
Teresa Sparacino, the former executive director of the Downtown Improvement District, said that construction on the Fraser Centre complex could begin as early as fall 2007. The complex had already been in the works for several years at that point and plans included a 10-screen movie cinema, office and retail space and a 54-condominium residential tower.
Retailers Target and H&M were the first to open their doors in the completed facility in October, where they share the space with a Hyatt Place hotel, a Federal Taphouse and 26 residential condominiums scheduled to be ready by the spring.
