5 Star Nutrition opens State College location

New Year’s has come and gone. But the wellness-related resolutions have just begun.
With the opening of a nutritional retail chain, area residents will have another option in meeting their fitness goals. Located at 335 Colonnade Blvd., 5 Star Nutrition opened Tuesday in State College. According to its Facebook page, the store sells vitamins and supplements and offers free samples, meal plans and consultations.
Owner Justin Fox said the store, which is located between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Wegmans, is hiring. It replaces the Connecting Point Computers’ sales location, which was consolidated with the tech spot’s South Allen Street store.
“The State College area was a place we knew just had a great college population and an active community,” Fox said. “We discovered the Northeast was a very good market for us.”
The store sells products for sport nutrition, muscle building and weight loss. It also features an InBody machine, which analyzes body fat and skeletal muscle mass. Fox said it can keep track of metrics relevant to customers’ fitness goals.
The State College store marks Fox’s fourth franchise in about a year. The Texas company has about 100 U.S. locations, Fox added.
“It’s much colder than I’d like it to be, but hopefully I’ll get used to that,” said Fox, who hails from Texas. “I’m just grateful to be here. It feels like we have a lot of work to do. Opening the store is the easy part but gaining the respect and trust of the community and becoming part of State College, that’s when it will feel good.”
5 Star Nutrition’s tentative hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Second Bagel Crust location now open
Those looking for a New York-style bagel are in luck.
A second Bagel Crust location opened in December at 460 Westerly Parkway in State College, according to a company Facebook post. After a holiday break, the popular breakfast and lunch sport reopened on Tuesday.
Owner Al Rusinq said in June the second location would help alleviate traffic for the downtown State College site and offers more parking in the Westerly Parkway Plaza. Besides space, Rusinq cited proximity to Welch Pool and State College Area High School as other attractive features of the site.
“We get so busy over the weekends,” Rusinq said in June. “By opening a second location, we will be able to help the (downtown) location.”
The 2,300-square-foot site was formerly an Omega Bank.
Besides bagels, the eatery offers omelets, sandwiches and other breakfast and lunch fare. Rusinq said in June the same menu from the Calder Way location will be available.
Fitness company announces fourth year of health initiative
A local fitness company will challenge participants to meet wellness goals for a fourth-straight year. The winner is going to Disney World.
Created by Bruce and Kym Burke, the owners of One on One Fitness in State College, the Nutrition Habit Challenge runs from Feb. 1- 28 and tasks participants with resolving to change a nutritional habit. If they follow through 25 out of 28 days, they get their name thrown in the hat to see Mickey.
Some examples of habits include opting for water instead of sugared drinks, foregoing processed foods and getting in your daily dose of fruits and vegetables. A larger list and registration can be found on the challenge’s website.
In 2016, the challenge had 3,385 participants, according to a release — or nearly five times that of its first iteration in 2014.
The NHC also included participation from all five Centre County school districts in 2016.
The challenge raises funds for local charities. According to the NHC, $23,000 has been raised for the Youth Service Bureau and Centre Volunteers in Medicine since its inception.
