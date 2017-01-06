Kish Bank appoints commercial relationship manager

Kish Bank announced in December the appointment of Kevin Rimmey to assistant vice president, commercial relationship manager. Specializing in agricultural lending, Rimmey will work with commercial clients, according to a release.
Rimmey, a Penn State graduate, previously worked as a business development lender for Jersey Shore State Bank. He currently serves on the PA Bankers Association Agricultural and Rural Issues Advisory Committee, the Centre County United Way Funds Distribution Committee and the Bellefonte Chamber of Commerce.
Mount Nittany Health announced in December the additions of Dr. Sam Saleeby and Dr. Matthew Davidson. Saleeby joins Mount Nittany Phyisican Group Internal Medicine, while Davidson joins the health system’s general surgery physician group.
Saleeby sees patients at Mount Nittany Health’s Park Avenue and Blue Course Drive locations. Previously, he worked for the Veterans Health Administration for 17 years.
Davidson, a Centre County native, completed his general surgery residency at Community General Hospital in Harrisburg, and rotations at Hershey Medical Center, Geisinger Health System and Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital in New York.
Altoona contractor Leonard S. Fiore Inc. recently named Michael A. Fiore president and CEO. With the move, the company announced former president Richard F. Fiore Sr. will transition to chairman of the board.
Michael Fiore previously served as the firm’s executive vice president, secretary and treasurer. He also serves as president of Fiore Brothers Management, which manages several businesses, real estate and development and Fiore Brothers Inc., a heavy machinery rental company. According to a company release, he will continue to serve in these capacities.
Comments