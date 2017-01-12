Penn State violinist lives life in tune

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash Pause

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:13 Penn State honors 1966 team

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship