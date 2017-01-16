This Week in History: State College Area Food Bank moves locations

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times’ archives for the week of Jan. 15-21.
50 years ago
As of Jan. 16, 1967, Penn State boasted a population of 32,234 resident students, a number that, according to a report issued that same day, was expected to grow to 55,000 in just under a decade.
The introduction penned by university President Eric A. Walker said that the school could graduate as many as 70,000 students in that time.
25 years ago
On Jan. 16, 1992, Pennsylvania was in the middle of a flu outbreak, with cases confirmed in 24 counties. Earlier that month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied widespread cases in 31 states.
Centre Community Hospital requested that anyone with flu or flu-like symptoms refrain from visiting patients. Nursing homes in Bellefonte and Philipsburg also restricted visitation to their residents.
10 years ago
Girl Scouts and teachers from Park Forest Middle School and State College Area High School spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping the Food Bank of the State College Area move from St. Andrew’s Church to its new location in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center.
The change of scenery was considered a temporary solution until larger accommodations could be secured, and in March 2014, dozens of Raisin Bran boxes were once again given a new home at 1321 S. Atherton St.
