Lezzer Lumber celebrates 90 years

A Pennsylvania lumber company is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.
Lezzer Lumber, headquartered in Curwensville, recently announced the feat, which includes growth from a Depression-era family operation to 11 retail stores, a truss manufacturing facility and three commercial door locations.
“We would like to thank the generations of customers and friends who have trusted us to provide them with their building and home improvement materials and we look forward to serving in the future,” CEO Michael Lezzer said in a release.
According to a company release, ProSales Magazine ranked Lezzer Lumber as the 43rd-largest and building materials supplier in the U.S.
The company opened a location in State College in 1984.
Centre Region Active Adult Center completes move
The Centre Region Active Adult Center reopened on Tuesday in a larger space near Sears in the Nittany Mall, the organization recently announced. The former Centre Region Senior Center was previously located next to Spencer’s Gifts.
The center plans to hold a grand opening on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The center moved from downtown to the mall in September 2015. Since its opening, the center reports it has increased the number of residents served by 152 percent and the number of meals served by 128 percent. From July 2015 to June 2016, the center had more than 30,000 visits for its programs.
According to a release, Cindy Stahlman, the center’s supervisor, and her staff will decorate and add to the space during the next few weeks.
Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center opens
The Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center opened on Monday at the Nursing Sciences Building at University Park, the Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Hershey Medical Group State College recently announced.
According to a Penn State News story, “providing cost-effective, high-quality and convenient care to Penn State employees will be the center’s focus.”
The center, which takes walk-ins, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be staffed by three nurse practitioners, according to the university, and a Penn State Health physician will be on site two days a week.
“The Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center is one of many plan features and programs that will promote a healthy community, advocate healthy choices and activities, and support the consistent and effective management of health risks,” said David Gray, senior vice president for Finance and Business, in December. “The center provides an opportunity for employees to get treatment for minor medical conditions at the workplace, eliminating the need to take time to travel to their physician’s office.”
Hospice provider rebrands
The largest nonprofit hospice provider in Pennsylvania has undergone a refresh in the new year.
Formerly Home Nursing Agency, the organization’s hospice program has rebranded to Family Hospice and Palliative Care. Headquartered in Mount Lebanon, the organization was integrated into University of Pittsburgh Medical Center network in 2013.
“Home Nursing Agency is a trusted provider of home health and hospice services in our region,” Home Nursing Agency President Phil Freeman said in a release. “As our services have expanded through the decades, our focus and expertise on hospice and palliative care have grown stronger. Aligning our hospice brand with Family Hospice offers the distinct opportunity to feature our commitment to this unique and tremendously important mission, across all of the geographies that we serve.”
According to a release, the expansion increased the organization’s service area from 11 to 20 counties in western and central Pennsylvania.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments