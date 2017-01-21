This week in history: Hershey Medical Center moves closer to opening

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Jan. 22-28.
50 years ago
On Jan. 18, the CDT reported that Penn State received a construction grant of $10.5 million toward a teaching hospital at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
The grant was made under the Health Professions Educational Assistance Act of 1963, which was also the same year that The M.S. Hershey Foundation provided the university with the original $50 million that gave life to Penn State’s College of Medicine and the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
25 years ago
On Jan.20, Centre County received what was at that point the biggest snowfall of the 1992 winter season. About an inch and a half of snow fell early that morning causing nearly a half-dozen crashes between 8 a.m. and noon.
10 years ago
The Bald Eagle Area School District announced plans to open a cyber charter school. At the time, the district had 31 students who were attending cyber schools across Pennsylvania.
The Bald Eagle Cyber Academy was expected to cost the district about $4,000 per student.
Comments