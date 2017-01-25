CBICC welcomes membership and events manager

The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County announced in January the addition of Tyann McDaniel as manager of membership and events. McDaniel will oversee event planning and membership services.
According to a release, McDaniel will also serve as the organization’s liaison for CBICC Connect, its young professionals group.
McDaniel previously worked as an insurance professional for State Farm in Bellefonte.
Abigail Harsch has been named a fellow of the Scleral Lens Education Society, Nittany Eye Associates recently announced. According to a release, Harsch is the only optometrist in Pennsylvania to earn the honor and is one of 105 fellows of the society across the globe.
Harsch, who sees patients at Nittany Eye Associates’ Windmere office in State College, completed a range of endeavors to become a fellow. She completed her residency in cornea and contact lens at the Oklahoma College of Optometry.
Andrew Naugle has joined Centre Crest as the facility’s new nursing home administrator, Centre Crest recently announced.
Naugle comes to Centre Crest from Complete Healthcare Resources. He has been a licensed nursing home administrator for more than three years.
ELA Group Inc. has promoted Mark Henise to director of transportation, the engineering and landscape architecture firm announced in January. In the role, Henise will continue to oversee traffic studies, signalized intersection layout and design and other traffic engineering projects.
Henise, a Penn State graduate, joined the company in 2007.
Swift Kennedy and Associates recently announced the appointment of Maggie Kaleita as a client services representative.
Kaleita, a Penn State graduate and a State College native, will provide sales support and assist with client services besides guiding clients through their health insurance plans. She is a licensed life, accident and health insurance agent.
