This week in history: Hundreds of dogs compete in Nita-Nee Kennel Club show

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives from Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
50 years ago
In February 1967, Joseph R. Hartle Jr., president of the Centre County Cooperative Extension Association, spoke at the annual luncheon meeting of dairy farmers and business people at the Bellefonte YMCA. Hartle said the county had lost an average of 35 dairymen per year since 1960, with the number of local farms dwindling from 700 to 500.
25 years ago
On Feb. 2, 1992, Nita-Nee Kennel Club Inc. hosted its annual Match Show in Penn State’s Snider Agricultural Arena, where 348 dogs gathered to test their mettle. The match featured three different competitions: obedience trials, ability to respond to commands and breed conformation.
10 years ago
Elizabeth Lyon, a senior at Bishop Guilfoyle High School, was named as a nominee to be a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts after vying against 7,300 students from across the country. Lyon, who started playing the cello when she was 5 years old, was one of only 50 applicants to be recognized as a nominee.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments