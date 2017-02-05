In Home Services of Central PA appoints healthcare liaison

In Home Services of Central PA recently announced the hiring of Rhonda Henry as the health care liaison to the Centre County region. In the position, Henry will develop partnerships with regional health care organizations.
Henry is a licensed practical nurse with experience in senior care, rehabilitation, hospice and in-home nursing. According to a release, she is a former director of nursing and personal care home administrator in Pennsylvania and West Virginia facilities. She has also served as a director of corporate compliance and quality assurance in several states.
A resident of the Penns Valley area, Henry has volunteered with the Centre County Grange and Encampment Fair, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society, according to a release.
A State College professional organizer and her company recently earned a Best of Customer Service award on Houzz, an online platform for home remodeling and design.
Room to Breathe Home Organizing and Staging was chosen based on client reviews, among other factors, according to a release. Owner Jessica Dolan founded the company in 2004.
“We couldn’t have achieved this award without our clients,” Dolan said in a statement. “We thank each of you for allowing us into your homes and lives and for working with us to create homes you love.”
Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc., an engineering firm with locations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, has appointed Laura Williams as director of human resources, the company recently announced. Williams takes over for Joe Deibert, who is retiring after 16 years in the position.
According to a company release, Williams has served with HRG’s human resources team for more than a decade. She is a senior certified professional from the Society of Human Resource Management and a certified employee benefit specialist from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently recognized HRGas as a Utility Valuation Expert, the company announced. With the distinction, HRG is able to assist municipalities looking to sell water, wastewater and utility assets to a PUC-regulated utility.
Comments