This week in history: Young Scholars of Central Pa. submits development plans

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Feb. 5-11.
50 years ago
The evening of Feb. 7, 1967, was a frigid one for Centre County. Temperatures dipped to 20 below zero in Philipsburg, 12 below at Rockview and 1 below at University Weather Station. On the bright side, just a little more than an inch of new snow fell locally, a far cry from the accumulated 16 inches reported elsewhere in Pennsylvania.
25 years ago
During the week of Feb. 9, 1992, about 200 bags of groceries — almost 6,000 items — poured into the Community Action food bank in Bellefonte. Fortunately there was plenty of shelf space — the food bank had already depleted its last government shipment, threatening the 100 households depending on it for sustenance that month.
10 years ago
In February 2007, Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania and a private Goddard School for preschool-aged children each submitted development plans to Ferguson Township. Officials from both schools estimated that Westerly Parkway traffic would increase from 1 to 2 percent per project.
Comments