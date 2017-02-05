Share our heritage: 1941 State College American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps

Today’s photos are from Jon Nelson.
They feature the 1941 State College American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps (Nittany Post No. 245).
According to Nelson, the Corps was formed in 1935, and won five state Legion championships in the Auxiliary sponsored-division (1936-1939, 1941). In 1941, the Corps went undefeated and won a National Championship in September at the Legion National Convention in Milwaukee by outscoring 16 other corps.
The Corps director was C.W. “Buck” Taylor. Members of the 1941 Corps were: Jack Aurand, William Adams, Edward Allen, Sheldon Baird, Leland Baughman, Donald Benner, Virginia Lou Burney, Catherine Burns, Pauline Burns, Suzanne Caveny, Harry Dailey Jr., Ann Donahoe, William Garrison, Ella-Mae Gearhart, Jenny Lou Grazier, Gerald Green, Harold Green, Mariam Green, Robert Hoenstine, Emily Jean Holmes, Robert Houck, Barbara Houtz (drum major), Patricia Johnston (drum major), Robert Johnston, Charles Kunes, Donald Lindsey, Jane Lindsey, Jack Malloy, Joseph Malloy, Jean Mingle, Robert Mingle, David Mitchell, Patricia Mitchell (drum major), Melvin Neff, Joseph Porter, Dean Ripka, Joyce Ripka, Marvin Schrack, Calvin Shawley, Marion Smith, Susan Smith, Gloria Snyder, Jane Snyder, Betty Lou Stover, Ethel Van Tine, Anne Wahl, Ruth Wilde, Robert Williams and Virginia Yougel.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
