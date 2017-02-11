Green Day musical ‘American Idiot’ takes the stage at Penn State

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"