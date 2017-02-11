Champs Downtown unveils new look

Champs Sports Grill in downtown State College reopened on Jan. 27 after undergoing renovations during the summer.
The updated restaurant, located at 139 S. Allen St., includes a rectangular island bar on the main floor, tiered stadium seating, sky lights and an elevated platform for street-level seating. The main bar features more than 50 beers.
“We are very excited to open up a new venue under the Happy Valley Restaurants umbrella,” company representative Dante Lucchesi said in a statement in October. “We look forward to providing the community with more jobs and more dining and social options downtown.”
According to its Facebook page, the downtown State College eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.
Champs also has locations on North Atherton Street and in Altoona.
Nittany Valley Sports Centre updates plans
Plans for the long-awaited Nittany Valley Sports Centre continue to evolve.
According to revised development plans received in December, the proposed 84,566-square-foot indoor sports facility has been downsized to 68,473 square feet in phase one of the project, and the number of parking spaces have been decreased to 231.
The other 99 spaces have been moved to the second phase, dubbed Phase 1b.
Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said the updated plan has been approved given the developers address comments made by staff in the most recent plan. Local developer Michael Lee is the owner of record on the plans.
Plans for the center, to be located at the intersection of Fox Hill and Bernel roads in State College, were first approved in 2014.
“People have been looking for an opportunity like this,” Erickson said in December. “There have been groups who have had to go out of town to find indoor space for things like soccer in the wintertime.”
Nursing home proposed for State College
Next to the planned Nittany Valley Sports Centre, a nursing home has been proposed for the area near Fox Hill and Bernel roads in State College.
Before ground is broken, Erickson said a zoning change is needed to include nursing homes as a permitted use. He added the township is also discussing the inclusion of self-storage units as a permitted use in the area.
According to plans submitted to Patton Township in December, the proposed 40-bed, 20,400-square-foot facility is located in a Planned Airport District.
“It is in the early stages,” said Nicole Harter, Patton Township’s public works secretary. “There’s a process where they have to go through because they need to add the nursing home as a use within the PAD. So that has to go through a public hearing.”
Plans that go through a public hearing process typically take two to three months, Harter said.
Bank plans addition
Plans have been approved for a 965-square-foot addition to AmeriServ Bank, located at 1857 N. Atherton St. in Trader Joe’s Plaza in State College.
According to land development plans submitted in December, five existing parking spaces and adjacent sidewalks will be demolished to make room for the addition. Four angled spaces on the western side of the existing building and one new space on the structure’s south side will be added in their place.
Erickson said the bank will go through a permitting process before construction can begin.
No construction timeline has been released.
U-Haul adds Philipsburg dealer
U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania has added Vaux Electronics and Storage, located at 110 Nichols Lane in Philipsburg, as a neighborhood dealer.
As part of the recently announced deal, Vaux Electronics and Storage will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Hours for U-Haul rentals are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There are on-call hours for Sunday, according to a release.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
