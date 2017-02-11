This week in history: Thon moves, celebrates milestone

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Feb. 12-18.
50 years ago
In February 1967, State College Area High School students were preparing to attend the Model United Nations at Penn State. Students were split into five delegations from Malaysia, Philippines, Zambia, Nepal and Cyprus. Ernest Gross, the former U.S. undersecretary to the U.N., opened the Model U.N. with a keynote address in Schwab Auditorium.
25 years ago
On Feb. 14, 1992, Penn State kicked off its 20th annual Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon — colloquially known as Thon. Since the event’s inception in 1977, students had danced their way to $3 million in donations for the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center’s Four Diamonds Fund. State Rep. Lynn B. Herman, of Philipsburg, was on hand to commemorate the occasion with a citation from the House.
10 years ago
In February 2007, Thon moved from its previous home in Penn State’s Rec Hall to the infinitely roomier digs of the Bryce Jordan Center. The change in venue helped to accommodate swelling crowd sizes and provided lounge space for the families of pediatric cancer patients.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments