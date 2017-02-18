Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center names chief quality officer

The Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Medical Group practices have appointed Dr. Margaret Mikula as chief quality officer, Penn State Health recently announced. Mikula previously served as medical director of quality and safety for Penn State Children’s Hospital, and most recently as interim CQO following the departure of Dr. Andrew Resnick in July.
Mikula has served as an assistant professor of pediatrics and faculty member since 2004. She has chaired multiple teams and committees related to quality care at the Children’s Hospital.
The Radio Advertising Bureau recognized Bellefonte native John Jones as a certified radio marketing consultant, the organization recently announced. Jones is an account executive at Seven Mountains Media in State College.
Jones completed a marketing and advertising course to earn the designation. He has been in radio advertising sales for the past four years.
RE/MAX Centre Realty recently announced moves at the company.
Jennifer Zhou has joined the company as a realtor, bringing experience in residential and investment areas. Zhou has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative and Seller Representative Specialist designations.
Mei Guo-Kaplan and Maryam Frederick have been named lead agents with RE/MAX Centre Realty. Both specialize in residential properties.
The National Association of Realtors recently named Wendy Blumenthal a senior real estate specialist, a designation earned based on training in meeting the needs of seniors and the age 50-and-over market. Blumenthal is a realtor with Keller Williams Advantage Realty.
Prior to entering real estate, Blumenthal, a Penn State graduate, worked for the Centre Region Council of Governments, a law firm in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and an association management company in Annapolis, Md.
Derek Canova has been named the district 8 vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, the organization recently announced. Canova, a realtor with Kissinger Bigatel and Brower in State College, has been a realtor for 13 years.
Canova also serves as the vice chair of the Pennsylvania Realtors Political Action Committee trustees.
