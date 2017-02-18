This week in history: Fire disrupts construction of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives from Feb. 19- 25.
50 years ago
On Feb. 23, 1967, a fire broke out on the fifth floor of the partially constructed Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Propane gas bottles used to power a series of portable heaters exploded, and firefighters worked for three hours to subdue the resulting flames. George T. Harrell, dean of the College of Medicine at Penn State, said that the damage was unlikely to delay the facility’s grand opening in September.
25 years ago
In February 1992, Gov. Robert Casey placed $9 million worth of university funding on reserve to avoid a predicted budget deficit. By February, Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture had canceled $40,000 in equipment purchases and the School of Communications was forced to delay a plan to upgrade its aging computers.
10 years ago
Mike and Jackie Long set up a $25,000 scholarship fund in honor of their son, Scott, a Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School graduate who died in a car crash. Starting in 2007, two Philipsburg-Osceola Area seniors with a focus in technology and music were awarded five percent of the fund.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments