This week in history: State College’s oldest store is sold

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Feb. 26- March 4.
50 years ago
On March 1, 1967, Graham & Sons, State College’s oldest store, was sold to Jack Goodrich and Edwin Blesh, of Lock Haven. Founded by 92-year-old George Graham, the business got its start in 1911 and cycled through several different identities — barbershop, restaurant — before turning to candy, tobacco and newspapers.
25 years ago
On March 4, 1992, Penn State’s Charles Hosler, vice president for research and dean of the graduate school, retired after 45 years as a student, faculty member and administrator.
10 years ago
In March 2007, State College Area High School’s Science Bowl team won the Southwestern Pennsylvania Science Bowl for the third year in a row. The victory carried the team all the way to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl competition the following month.
