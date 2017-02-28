March Family Pages drawings

Luke Fuller, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Centre Hall.
Ava Bevilacqua, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Avery Brainard, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Boalsburg.
Travis Bechtel, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Tara Hersheime, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Chiadika Oputa, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Lydia, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Amber Fisher, 12, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Evan Mellace, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Zach Cessna, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Donny Watkins, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Anna Razzano, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Maureen Hulbert, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Mariella Bleil, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Mary Capriani, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Bellefonte.
Helena Burchill, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Boalsburg.
Angelo Gallucci, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Cora Lukac, 7, is in second grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Megan Maher, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Helena Sicree, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Boalsburg.
Chuckie Ruffing, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Ephrasinia Shimelis, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Emma Shank, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Kathryn Pase, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Lock Haven.
Kelsy Prospero, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Port Matilda.
Maighdy Sebora, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Amalia Romero, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in Port Matilda.
Benjamin Watson, 10, is in fifth grade at Robb Elementary School and lives in Mill Hall.
Samantha Zally, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Hannah Zaritski, 11, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.
Madison Stimer, 10, is in fourth grade at Port Matilda Elementary School and lives in Port Matilda.
Ivan Spigelmyer, 10, is in fifth grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and lives in State College.