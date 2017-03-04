This week in history: Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito stay at The Nittany Lion Inn

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of March 5-11.
50 years ago
The top headline on March 7, 1967 involved snow — lots and lots of snow. Centre County as buried in 16 inches of the stuff, accumulating a month’s worth of precipitation in three days. Approximately two more inches of powder were expected to drop the next day.
25 years ago
In March 1992, The Nittany Lion Inn was loaned a little bit of star power in the shape of Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito and Armand Assante. The actors were shooting scenes for the movie “Hoffa” — Hollywood’s take on the life of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa — at Raystown Lake near Huntingdon.
10 years ago
In March 2007, the CDT reported that University Park Airport was on the verge of securing funding for a $5 million air-traffic control tower. Airport director Bryan Rodgers was hopeful that the tower would enter the design phase by 2007-08.
