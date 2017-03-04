Owen’s Barber Shop to open Bellefonte location

The second cut takes place in Bellefonte.
Owen’s Barber Shop plans to open a second location next to Klaban’s Home Furnishings, 2952 Benner Pike, in Bellefonte in April, building on a trend of growth in the barbering industry. As retro cuts continue to come back and styles have slimmed down, 2017 is a good time to branch out, owner Becky Trate said.
The 55-year-old business, which has won State College Magazine’s “Best Men’s Haircut” for the past two years, is based at 355 Colonnade Blvd. in State College.
“The barbering industry seems like it’s coming around again,” Trate said. “For the longest time it was sort of like in a lull, but it’s coming and back and it felt like we needed to do something that was more in a visible and accessible area.”
The new location holds 10 chairs, including two designated seats for children — or anyone who prefers to get a trim on (fake) police car or an airplane. The shop will share parking with Klaban’s.
Military-inspired cuts have experienced a renaissance in recent years, popularized by celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Justin Timberlake. As “Mad Men”-era fades have faded back into the mainstream, their original creators, barber shops, have followed suit.
The Beatles ushered in an age of mop-top styles, Trate said, and with it, the swan song for many barbers who saw client preferences shift toward longer hair and fewer visits. But as suits have shed bulk, so too have hairstyles.
“The style has come back,” Trate said.
The business is hiring for both the State College and forthcoming Bellefonte location. Women’s haircuts are also offered, though no colorings.
Owen’s hours are listed as noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays.
Trate said she plans on adding hot lather shaves, a barber shop throwback, as a service in the future.
“We love barbering,” she said. “I think if you love what you do, it’s not a job.”
Accounting firm opens State College office
Maher Duessel has opened an office in State College, the regional accounting firm recently announced. The office, located in the New Leaf Initiative, is one of the firm’s five in Pennsylvania.
“We actually have been serving clients in the State College region since 1994,” said Rachelle Ogun, the firm’s marketing coordinator. “As we gradually have been adding clients in the area and with the relocation of one of senior staff members, we felt it was the right time to open an office right in State College to better serve our Centre County clients and build off of our existing practice of serving governments and nonprofits.”
The State College office, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers the same services as the firm’s other locations, Ogun said. They include comprehensive audit, tax and consulting services for nonprofits and governments.
Ogun said the firm plans to offer regular internships at the office, and has a Penn State intern working part-time alongside a full-time senior auditor.
Maher Duessel, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, also opened an office in Erie at the end of 2016.
