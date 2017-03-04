Fine Line Homes announces awards

Cindy Stern, a housing consultant with Fine Line Homes, recently received a company excellence in sales award for 2016, the Winfield home builder announced. With the turn of the calendar, Stern completed her 12th year at the State College office, 1426 Benner Pike.
The company’s State College office earned Top Performing Office of the Year for 2016, which is based on sales goals, number of homes started and sales volume.
Dr. Daniel Lin has earned the Fellow in Hospital Medicine from the Society of Hospital Medicine, Mount Nittany Health recently announced.
According to a release, hospitalists earn the designation through “a strong commitment to their specialty and by representing its core mission of improving care for hospitalized patients.”
Lin earned his medical degree from Fujian Medical University in China and a Ph.D from Oulu University in Finland. He completed his Nephrology Research Fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School and his residency at UPMC Altoona.
The American Board of Family Medicine-certified hospitalist joined Mount Nittany Physician Group in 2014. He has published articles introducing American medicine to China.
