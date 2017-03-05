Share our heritage: 1949 Boalsburg Elementary soccer team

Today’s photo is from Harold Harpster. It features the Boalsburg Elementary soccer team and cheerleaders, grades 6-8, in 1949.
According to Harpster, elementary school soccer teams were many throughout Centre County during this time period. Each town had its individual school team before consolidating into present area schools.
Competition was very high for both players and soccer fans, Harpster said. Pictured is one of coach Sam Ross’ winning teams of the fall 1949 season. The girls (listed with their maiden names) were cheerleaders and team aids.
Front row, from left: John Cole, Paul Walker, Jim Cole, Ken Thomas, Don Crummey, George Jordon and Bob Brown.
Second row, from left: Harold Harpster, Keith Weaver, Tim Caullenback, Louise Mothersbaugh, Mike Clark, Ron Schillings, Joe Jackson, Lewis Whitehill and Paul Wasson.
Third row, from left: John Keller, coach Sam Ross, teacher Howard Wink, Tom Swank, Ed Jordon, Pat Kline, Barabara Shearer and Blanche Confer.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.
