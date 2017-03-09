This week in history: Toftrees master plan approved

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of March 12-18.
50 years ago
Early in March 1967, Patton Township supervisors approved the master plan for the 750-acre planned community of Toftrees. The approval was granted on the recommendation of the township Planning Commission.
25 years ago
On March 16, 1992, Bellefonte Borough Council members voted to advertise a proposed ordinance that would have made feeding the ducks in Talleyrand Park punishable by a $5 fine.
10 years ago
In March 2007, two Penn State students organized a 5K walk/run to further research into Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments